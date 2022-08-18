ASUS Recalls ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards Due To Risk Of Fire And Burn

(RTTNews) - ASUS Computer International has recalled about 10,000 ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboards due to fire and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a capacitor on the recalled motherboard was installed in a reverse position which can lead to a short circuit, overheating or melting, posing fire and burn hazards.

ASUS received 10 reports of the motherboards overheating and melting. However, no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero computer motherboards sold separately for computers. The recalled motherboards have part number 90MB18E0-MVAAY0. Affected units have a serial number that starts with MA, MB, and MC, which indicates the manufacture year in 2021. The part number is located next to the 24-pin power connector on a white label on the bottom side of the motherboard and on the packaging. Detailed instructions to determine if the motherboard is included in this recall can be found on the firm's website at https://www.asus.com/support/rog-maximus-z690-hero-checking.

The recalled product were sold at Best Buy and Micro Center stores nationwide and online at Newegg and Amazon.com from October 2021 through December 2021 for about $600.

The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled motherboard and visit https://www.asus.com/us/site/recalls for instruction on how to return the product for a free replacement including shipping.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.