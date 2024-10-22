Asure Software Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Asure Software, revealing an average target of $16.75, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has decreased by 6.94% from the previous average price target of $18.00.

The standing of Asure Software among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $13.00 - Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Asure Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Asure Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Asure Software's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Asure Software

Asure Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It facilitates small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to develop their Human Capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. The company's HCM suite, named AsureHCM, includes cloud-based Payroll and Tax, HR, a Time and Attendance software. Its HR services range from HR projects to outsourcing payroll to HR consulting services. The firm sells its HCM products majorly in the United States.

Asure Software: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Asure Software faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.81% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Asure Software's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.55%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asure Software's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asure Software's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Asure Software's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

