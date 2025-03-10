Asure Software, Inc. to Attend 37th Annual Roth Conference and Host Investor Meetings

Asure Software will attend the 37th Annual Roth Conference, hosting investor meetings and a fireside chat with its CEO.
Asure Software, Inc. is set to participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference from March 16-18, 2025, in Dana Point, California, where its management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. On March 17, CEO Pat Goepel will engage in a fireside chat with Roth analyst Richard Baldry at 2:00 PM PT. Asure Software specializes in cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, providing tools for HR, payroll, benefits administration, and more, with a focus on improving scalability and efficiency through AI technology. For further details, interested parties can contact the company's Investor Relations Vice President, Patrick McKillop.
Potential Positives
- Asure Software is actively engaging with institutional investors at a prominent industry conference, indicating a commitment to building investor relationships and increasing visibility in the market.
- The participation of Asure's CEO in a fireside chat at the Roth Conference presents an opportunity to showcase the company's strategic vision and growth potential to a wider audience.
- Asure's focus on AI technology in their HCM solutions highlights the company's dedication to innovation and improving client service, which could enhance competitive advantage in the market.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
What is the date of the 37th Annual Roth Conference?
The 37th Annual Roth Conference is scheduled for March 16-18, 2025.
Who from Asure Software will present at the conference?
Asure's CEO Pat Goepel will participate in a fireside chat at the conference.
How can I contact Asure Software for more information?
For more information, contact Patrick McKillop at 617-335-5058 or via email at patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com.
What services does Asure Software provide?
Asure Software provides cloud-based HCM solutions, including HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management.
What technology does Asure use to enhance its HR compliance services?
Asure incorporates AI technology to enhance the scalability and efficiency of its HR compliance services.
$ASUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ASUR stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 731,726 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,622,120
- WHITTIER TRUST CO removed 404,788 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,809,055
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 354,731 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,338,018
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 172,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,623,225
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 140,711 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,324,090
- ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 120,944 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,138,083
- RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 116,992 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,100,894
Full Release
AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Asure Software, Inc.
(Nasdaq: ASUR),
an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to attend the 37
th
Annual Roth Conference on March 16-18, 2025 in Dana Point, CA.
Asure’s management team will be hosting one on one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. Additionally, Asure’s CEO Pat Goepel will participate in a fireside chat with Roth analyst Richard Baldry at 2:00 PM PT (Pacific Time) on Monday March 17, 2025.
For additional information, please contact your Roth sales representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.
Asure Software
Patrick McKillop
Vice President, Investor Relations
617-335-5058
patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com
About Asure Software, Inc.
Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit
www.asuresoftware.com
.
