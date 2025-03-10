Asure Software, Inc. to Attend 37th Annual Roth Conference and Host Investor Meetings

Asure Software will attend the 37th Annual Roth Conference, hosting investor meetings and a fireside chat with its CEO.

Quiver AI Summary

Asure Software, Inc. is set to participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference from March 16-18, 2025, in Dana Point, California, where its management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. On March 17, CEO Pat Goepel will engage in a fireside chat with Roth analyst Richard Baldry at 2:00 PM PT. Asure Software specializes in cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, providing tools for HR, payroll, benefits administration, and more, with a focus on improving scalability and efficiency through AI technology. For further details, interested parties can contact the company's Investor Relations Vice President, Patrick McKillop.

Potential Positives

Asure Software is actively engaging with institutional investors at a prominent industry conference, indicating a commitment to building investor relationships and increasing visibility in the market.

The participation of Asure's CEO in a fireside chat at the Roth Conference presents an opportunity to showcase the company's strategic vision and growth potential to a wider audience.

Asure's focus on AI technology in their HCM solutions highlights the company's dedication to innovation and improving client service, which could enhance competitive advantage in the market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the date of the 37th Annual Roth Conference?

The 37th Annual Roth Conference is scheduled for March 16-18, 2025.

Who from Asure Software will present at the conference?

Asure's CEO Pat Goepel will participate in a fireside chat at the conference.

How can I contact Asure Software for more information?

For more information, contact Patrick McKillop at 617-335-5058 or via email at patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com.

What services does Asure Software provide?

Asure Software provides cloud-based HCM solutions, including HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management.

What technology does Asure use to enhance its HR compliance services?

Asure incorporates AI technology to enhance the scalability and efficiency of its HR compliance services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ASUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ASUR stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Asure Software, Inc.







(Nasdaq: ASUR),



an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to attend the 37



th



Annual Roth Conference on March 16-18, 2025 in Dana Point, CA.





Asure’s management team will be hosting one on one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. Additionally, Asure’s CEO Pat Goepel will participate in a fireside chat with Roth analyst Richard Baldry at 2:00 PM PT (Pacific Time) on Monday March 17, 2025.





For additional information, please contact your Roth sales representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.







Asure Software







Patrick McKillop





Vice President, Investor Relations





617-335-5058









patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com











About Asure Software, Inc.







Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit



www.asuresoftware.com



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.