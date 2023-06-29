Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed at $12.02, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Asure Software Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 125% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.36 million, up 24.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $111.92 million, which would represent changes of +173.33% and +16.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Asure Software Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Asure Software Inc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Asure Software Inc's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.69.

Also, we should mention that ASUR has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ASUR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

