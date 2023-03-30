Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed at $14.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.01% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Asure Software Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Asure Software Inc is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.27 million, up 20.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $105.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +133.33% and +10.35%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Asure Software Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 228.57% higher. Asure Software Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Asure Software Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.38. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.38.

We can also see that ASUR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Delivery Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.