Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.23, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.88%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Asure Software Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 27, 2023. On that day, Asure Software Inc is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.64 million, up 11.98% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Asure Software Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Asure Software Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Asure Software Inc is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 41.02, so we one might conclude that Asure Software Inc is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that ASUR has a PEG ratio of 1.78 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Delivery Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.