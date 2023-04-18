Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed the most recent trading day at $16.83, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 24.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.17%.

Asure Software Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 63.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.27 million, up 20.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $105.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +133.33% and +10.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Asure Software Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Asure Software Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Asure Software Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 48.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 36.91, so we one might conclude that Asure Software Inc is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ASUR's PEG ratio is currently 1.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Delivery Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

