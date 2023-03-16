Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed at $13.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.85% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 27.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.94%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Asure Software Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 63.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.27 million, up 20.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $105.74 million, which would represent changes of +133.33% and +10.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Asure Software Inc should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 228.57% higher. Asure Software Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Asure Software Inc has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.07 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 39.07, which means Asure Software Inc is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that ASUR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ASUR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

