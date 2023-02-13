Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed at $10.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.49%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Asure Software Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.64 million, up 11.98% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Asure Software Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Asure Software Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Asure Software Inc is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 38.91, which means Asure Software Inc is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, ASUR's PEG ratio is currently 1.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Delivery Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

