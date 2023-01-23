Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.06, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.86% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.49% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Asure Software Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.64 million, up 11.98% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Asure Software Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Asure Software Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Asure Software Inc has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.07 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.07, which means Asure Software Inc is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, ASUR's PEG ratio is currently 1.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Delivery Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.