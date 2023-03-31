Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed the most recent trading day at $14.50, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Asure Software Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 63.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.27 million, up 20.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $105.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +133.33% and +10.35%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Asure Software Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Asure Software Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Asure Software Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 41.59. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.59.

It is also worth noting that ASUR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Delivery Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

