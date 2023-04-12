Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed the most recent trading day at $15.40, moving +1.38% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Asure Software Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 63.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.27 million, up 20.3% from the year-ago period.

ASUR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $105.74 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +133.33% and +10.35%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Asure Software Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Asure Software Inc is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Asure Software Inc is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.19.

It is also worth noting that ASUR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Delivery Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

