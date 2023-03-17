Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed at $13.56, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 26.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Asure Software Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 63.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.27 million, up 20.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $105.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +133.33% and +10.35%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Asure Software Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 228.57% higher. Asure Software Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Asure Software Inc's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 39.8, so we one might conclude that Asure Software Inc is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that ASUR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Delivery Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

