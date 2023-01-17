Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed at $9.79, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Asure Software Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.64 million, up 11.98% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Asure Software Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Asure Software Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Asure Software Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.74, so we one might conclude that Asure Software Inc is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ASUR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Delivery Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

