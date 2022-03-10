Asure Software (ASUR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Asure Software ASUR is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 14.



For the quarter, Asure expects revenues between $20.5 million and $21 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $20.96 million.



For the quarter, the consensus mark for loss has remained steady at 4 cents per share in the past 30 days.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Asure Software for the upcoming announcement.

Asure Software Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Asure Software Inc price-eps-surprise | Asure Software Inc Quote

Factors to Consider

Asure’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is expected to reflect strong demand for its advanced HR solutions, such as electronic signatures, touchless onboarding and improved employee self-service capabilities as part of its standard solutions



In the last reported quarter, recurring revenues — which contributed 91% to the company’s total revenues — rose 7% year over year. The trend is expected to continue in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by the strength of Asure’s Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) service offering, which generated significant client interest.



Asure’s acquisition strategy has helped the company expand its product portfolio rapidly.

In the third quarter, Asure accelerated its acquisition strategy by purchasing two payroll businesses and expanding its geographic territories that provide up-sell and cross-sell opportunities. This is anticipated to help Asure to scale its business.



The acquisitions resulted in an increase in goodwill and intangible assets on the company’s balance sheet. Furthermore, the acquisitions are expected to have accelerated Asure’s capacity to grow operating margins in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s focus on bringing in new service offerings and an expanding portfolio is likely to have benefited the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Asure Software has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Pangaea Logistics Solutions PANL has an Earnings ESP of +13.25% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is set to announce fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 8.



PANL is up 60.9% in the past year against the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry’s return of 37.9% and the Transportation sector’s decline of 7.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Oxford Industries OXM has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to announce fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 24.

OXM is down 4.5% in the past year against the Zacks Textile – Apparel industry’s fall of 21.2% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 33.1%.



Clarivate CLVT has an Earnings ESP of +8.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to announce fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 10.



CLVT is down 43.3% in the past year against the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 54.2% and the Computer and Technology sector’s fall of 4.8% in the past year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.