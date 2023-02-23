Asure Software (ASUR) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Asure Software ASUR is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 27.



Asure expects revenues between $23.5 million and $24 million for the to-be-reported quarter, indicating revenue growth between 11% and 14%.



Asure’s bottom-line figure is expected between a loss of 1 cent and earnings of 1 cent per share.



For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $23.6 million, suggesting growth of 11.98% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at 1 cent per share over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 50% from the year-ago quarter's reported number.

Asure Software Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Asure Software Inc price-eps-surprise | Asure Software Inc Quote

Asure’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 83.33%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

Asure has been benefiting from strength across its primary end markets, including HR compliance and tax solutions. Demand for its solutions has been strong and the momentum is expected to have continued in fourth-quarter 2022.



The company has been benefiting from the launch of the integration marketplace that provides its clients with integrations to human capital management services and payroll and tax, time and attendance, retirement and workman's compensation. The service reduces the cost of ownership and enhances automation, thereby driving top-line growth.



Moreover, new integration with Equifax is expected to have aided the adoption of Asure’s solutions in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Asure has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Intuit INTU has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Intuit shares have declined 18.2% in the past year. INTU is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 23.



AMC Entertainment AMC currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.



AMC shares have lost 64.6% in the past year. AMC Entertainment is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28.



CrowdStrike CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank #3.



CRWD shares have declined 35.7% in the past year. CrowdStrike is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 7.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.