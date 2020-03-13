Asure Software (ASUR) Reports Q4 Loss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Asure Software ASUR reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted loss of 10 cents per share, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents per share. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $17.6 million increased 1.4% year over year driven by an increase in recurring revenues.



On Dec 2, 2019, that company had announced that it completed the sale of its work space management business to FM: Systems for $121.5 million.



Quarterly Details



Recurring revenues (95% of revenues) increased 4.4% year over year to $16.7 million. However, revenues from professional services, hardware and other (5% of revenues) fell 34.6% year over year to $876K.



During the quarter, Human Capital Management (HCM) bookings surged 62% year over year.

Moreover, interest on HCM client funds exceeded $400K, up from $80K in fourth-quarter 2018.



Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis declined 14.9% year over year to $9.6 million. Gross margin contracted to 54.8% from 65.3% in the year-ago quarter.



Balance Sheet



Total cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2019, were $28.8 million compared with $12.6 million as of Sep 30, 2019. Notably, the company’s performance in the fourth quarter will be impacted by a large capital gain at the time of closing.



Guidance



Asure Software’s current guidance is based only the performance of the HCM business.



For 2020, the company expects revenues between $72 million and $74 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $11-12 million.



