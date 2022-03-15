Asure Software (ASUR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up

Asure Software ASUR reported adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2021, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents per share. The company had reported adjusted earnings of $0.00 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $21.1 million increased 28.5% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.74%. The top-line performance was mainly driven by the acquisitions of two payroll businesses in September 2021, as well as 5% organic growth.

Quarterly Details

In terms of revenues, the fourth quarter was Asure’s highest revenue quarter since the company repositioned itself as a pure-play HCM provider.



Recurring revenues (92% of revenues) increased 18.4% year over year to $19.4 million. Revenues from professional services, hardware and other (8.2% of revenues) rose 7.2% year over year to $1.72 million.



During the quarter, total bookings were up 7% year over year.



Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis rose 31.5% year over year to $14.3 million. Gross margin expanded by 150 basis points (bps) to 67.9% from 66.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2021, were $13.43 million compared with $11.51 million as of Sep 30, 2021.

Guidance

Asure Software’s current guidance is based on the performance of the HCM business.



For the first quarter of 2022, the company expects revenues between $23.25 million and $23.75 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $3.3-$3.5 million. The non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) for first-quarter fiscal 2022 are expected in the band of $0.04-$0.06.



For fiscal 2022, the company expects revenues between $85 million and $90 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in line with historical percentages and seasonal trends.

