Asure Software (ASUR) and Everbridge (EVBG) are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the Aggressive Growth Stock Strategist and he has two more names for your aggressive growth ` radar screen. This time he two tech stocks that have great potential.

The first name that Brian covers is Everbridge EVBG. Brian notes right away the strong divergence in the Zacks Style. He loves to see that and he will also see it in the other stock as well.

There was very little movement in the earnings estimates, but that will happen from time to time for Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks if the rest of the market is seeing estimates move lower..

The real story here seems to be summarized in the price and consensus chart that seems to show a return to nearly $80 according to Brian. Be sure to check out that portion of the video.

The next stock on the list today is Asure Software ASUR. This stock also comes with a strong growth style score and a weak value style score.

Unlike EVBG, this stock has a price and consensus chart that appears to show the stock getting a little ahead of itself. Brian still believes it could head higher if they continue to execute.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.