Asure Software Announces Strategic Partnership with AWS to Drive AI Innovations in Human Capital Management Solutions

Asure Software announces AI innovations through its partnership with AWS to enhance HR and payroll solutions.

Asure Software, a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, announced its groundbreaking partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance its HR and payroll offerings through advanced AI technologies. The collaboration emphasizes the integration of generative AI tools, such as Amazon Q in QuickSight, which aims to transform various business functions, starting with call center operations. Future innovations are projected to include predictive HR analytics, intelligent workforce management solutions, and automated compliance monitoring. Asure's CTO, Yasmine Rodriguez, highlighted the partnership's potential to redefine the HCM landscape, enabling swift deployment of AI-powered solutions that improve productivity and operational efficiency. The initiative represents Asure's commitment to innovating in the HR space, preparing businesses for future challenges with AI-driven insights and experiences.

Full Release



Highlighted recently on AWS's prominent machine learning blog, this partnership showcases how the integration of generative AI tools, such as Amazon Q in QuickSight, opens the door to groundbreaking possibilities across numerous business functions. While the current focus demonstrates a transformative shift in call center operations, the broader vision of this collaboration extends well beyond customer support. Future innovations made possible through generative AI and AWS services include predictive HR analytics, intelligent workforce management, personalized employee engagement platforms, and advanced compliance monitoring.





"Partnering closely with AWS allows Asure to explore, experiment, and quickly deploy AI-powered solutions that will fundamentally redefine the Human Capital Management landscape," said Yasmine Rodriguez, CTO at Asure. "With AWS's advanced tools and infrastructure, we're not just addressing today's challenges—we're laying the groundwork for tomorrow's opportunities in AI-driven business innovation."





Asure and AWS are dedicated to exploring the vast potential of generative AI, aiming to empower businesses with unprecedented insights, increased productivity, and significant operational efficiencies. Future possibilities include automating complex payroll processes, creating dynamic compliance monitoring systems, and delivering highly personalized HR experiences at scale.





"This partnership with AWS significantly enhances our ability to innovate and adapt quickly," continued Rodriguez. "Generative and agentic AI is poised to revolutionize every aspect of human capital management, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting technological shift."





To explore the full scope of potential applications and insights from this innovative partnership, visit:

https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/machine-learning/asures-approach-to-enhancing-their-call-center-experience-using-generative-ai-and-amazon-q-in-quicksight/





To explore the full scope of potential applications and insights from this innovative partnership, visit:



https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/machine-learning/asures-approach-to-enhancing-their-call-center-experience-using-generative-ai-and-amazon-q-in-quicksight/









About Asure







Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit



www.asuresoftware.com



.











Contact Information:







Patrick McKillop





Vice President, Investor Relations





617-335-5058









patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.