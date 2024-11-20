Astute Metals NL Progresses Exploration at Leichhardt East

Astro Resources NL (AU:ASE) has released an update.

Astute Metals NL has completed a second deep diamond drill-hole at its Leichhardt East Prospect in the Northern Territory, revealing promising geological formations, including ironstones and trace copper minerals. Despite the drill-hole not fully explaining the gravity anomaly, the site remains a highly prospective target for further exploration. The company plans to conduct additional logging, sampling, and geophysical modeling to refine their understanding of the site’s potential.

