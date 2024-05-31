Astute Metals NL Applies for New ASX Quotation

Astro Resources NL (AU:ASE) has released an update.

Astute Metals NL has announced the application for quotation of 5 million new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, under the code ASE, with an issue date of May 31, 2024. This move is likely to attract investors’ attention as the company expands its financial horizons. The securities are part of a transaction previously announced and are now set to be publicly traded.

