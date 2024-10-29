Astute Metals NL Announces New Securities Issue

Astro Resources NL (AU:ASE) has released an update.

Astute Metals NL is preparing to issue up to 2.41 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of a new securities placement, with the proposed issue date set for December 24, 2024. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial standing, attracting investors keen on exploring opportunities in the metals sector. The upcoming placement reflects Astute Metals’ proactive approach in securing capital for future growth.

