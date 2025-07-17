$ASTS stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ASTS stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $755,518,408 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ASTS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ASTS stock page):
$ASTS Insider Trading Activity
$ASTS insiders have traded $ASTS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT WISNIEWSKI (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 85,871 shares for an estimated $2,799,442.
- SHANTI B. GUPTA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,425 shares for an estimated $1,643,500.
- HUIWEN YAO (Chief Technology Officer) sold 55,000 shares for an estimated $1,475,100
- JULIO A. TORRES sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $614,600
- RONALD L RUBIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $227,220
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ASTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $ASTS stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALPHABET INC. added 8,943,486 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $203,374,871
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,177,398 shares (+267.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,514,030
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 971,783 shares (+24.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,098,345
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 931,157 shares (-43.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,174,510
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 803,240 shares (+1992.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,265,677
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 794,137 shares (+63.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,058,675
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 726,292 shares (+467.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,515,880
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ASTS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASTS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ASTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ASTS forecast page.
$ASTS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASTS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ASTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Funk from B of A Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 06/25/2025
- Andres Coello from Scotiabank set a target price of $45.4 on 06/23/2025
- Mike Crawford from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $44.0 on 06/16/2025
- Christopher Schoell from UBS set a target price of $38.0 on 03/05/2025
- Colin Canfield from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $30.0 on 03/04/2025
You can track data on $ASTS on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.