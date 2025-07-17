$ASTS stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ASTS stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $755,518,408 of trading volume.

$ASTS Insider Trading Activity

$ASTS insiders have traded $ASTS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT WISNIEWSKI (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 85,871 shares for an estimated $2,799,442 .

. SHANTI B. GUPTA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,425 shares for an estimated $1,643,500 .

. HUIWEN YAO (Chief Technology Officer) sold 55,000 shares for an estimated $1,475,100

JULIO A. TORRES sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $614,600

RONALD L RUBIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $227,220

$ASTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $ASTS stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ASTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASTS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

$ASTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASTS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ASTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Funk from B of A Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Andres Coello from Scotiabank set a target price of $45.4 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Mike Crawford from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $44.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Christopher Schoell from UBS set a target price of $38.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Colin Canfield from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $30.0 on 03/04/2025

