$ASTS stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ASTS stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $333,843,464 of trading volume.

$ASTS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ASTS:

$ASTS insiders have traded $ASTS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT WISNIEWSKI (President) sold 35,871 shares for an estimated $1,016,942

SHANTI B. GUPTA (Chief Operating Officer) sold 24,425 shares for an estimated $683,900

JULIO A. TORRES sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $614,600

RONALD L RUBIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $227,220

$ASTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $ASTS stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ASTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASTS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

