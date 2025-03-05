$ASTS stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ASTS stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $326,037,841 of trading volume.

$ASTS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ASTS:

$ASTS insiders have traded $ASTS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHANTI B. GUPTA (Chief Operating Officer) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $2,066,399

HUIWEN YAO (Chief Technology Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,091,700

ADRIANA CISNEROS has made 5 purchases buying 4,934 shares for an estimated $129,884 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT WISNIEWSKI (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,700 shares for an estimated $62,427.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ASTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $ASTS stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $ASTS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.