ASTS Reports Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss Despite Higher Revenues

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS reported lackluster first-quarter 2025 results, with both the adjusted earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation, higher interest rates, volatility in the capital markets, imposition of tariffs and geopolitical conflicts, are negatively impacting the company’s operations. These factors have led to continued fluctuations in satellite material prices, increasing capital costs and putting pressure on the company’s financial performance this quarter.

Quarter Details

Net loss in the reported quarter was $45.7 million or a loss of 20 cents per share compared with $19.7 million or 16 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The figure fell short of Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3 cents.

Quarterly revenues improved to $0.72 million from $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4 million.

Other Details

In the March quarter, total operating expenses rose to $63.7 million from $56 million in the year-ago quarter. This was due to increased research and development costs and engineering services costs. Adjusted operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $44.9 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In first-quarter 2025, the company utilized $28.5 million of cash from operating activities compared with a cash utilization of $48.1 million in the year-ago quarter. As of March 31, 2025, it had $874.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash with $462.2 million long long-term debt.

