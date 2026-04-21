ASTS Falls 5% After Blue Origin Launch Sends Satellite Into Wrong Orbit

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS came under sharp pressure on Monday, after a critical satellite deployment went awry during a launch conducted by Blue Origin. The mission, intended to strengthen AST SpaceMobile’s growing space-based cellular broadband network, instead resulted in a major operational setback when the satellite was placed into an incorrect orbit.

According to early reports, the satellite deviated from its intended trajectory shortly after deployment, rendering it effectively non-operational. The failure raises concerns about both mission execution and the near-term expansion timeline of the company’s ambitious plan to deliver direct-to-smartphone connectivity from space. Investors reacted swiftly to the news, with the stock falling roughly 14% in pre-market trading, reflecting heightened uncertainty around the company’s technological reliability and rollout schedule. After a bit of rebound, the stock declined 5.3% in the session.

The incident highlights the inherent risks in the commercial space sector, where even minor deviations can lead to costly consequences. For AST SpaceMobile, which relies heavily on successful satellite launches to scale its network and validate its business model, such disruptions can have outsized impacts on investor sentiment. The company had been positioning itself as a pioneer in bridging connectivity gaps globally, particularly in underserved regions, making each launch a crucial milestone.

ASTS is part of the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry and carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Year to date, AST SpaceMobile’s shares have gained 11.5% compared with a 38.4% rise for the industry. Shares of two of its peers, Clearfield, Inc. CLFD and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL, have grown 7.1% and declined 23.1%, respectively, in this period. Both CLFD and CMTL also carry a #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bottom Line

While it remains unclear whether insurance or contingency plans will offset the financial impact, the immediate focus will be on diagnosing the cause of the trajectory failure and restoring confidence among stakeholders. The setback serves as a reminder that despite rapid advancements, space infrastructure projects remain vulnerable to technical and execution risks that can quickly translate into market volatility.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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