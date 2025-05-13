Astrotech Corporation Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Product Development Milestones

Astrotech Corporation reports Q3 2025 revenue growth, launching new product lines for mass spectrometry applications. Financial results indicate potential for expansion.

Astrotech Corporation reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, revealing significant growth with revenues increasing to $534,000 from $50,000 in the same period last year. CEO Thomas B. Pickens III highlighted the company’s advancements in mass spectrometry instruments, emphasizing their applicability across diverse markets such as airport security and chemical processing. The company has launched multiple product lines and recently secured a contract with the Department of Homeland Security for developing explosives detection technology. Despite a net loss of $3.63 million, the company's balance sheet remains robust with $20.9 million in cash and investments. Astrotech continues to focus on expanding its sales and marketing efforts for its innovative product offerings while navigating various market and regulatory challenges.

Astrotech reported significant revenue growth for Q3 of fiscal year 2025, with revenues of $534 thousand compared to $50 thousand in Q3 of the prior year, indicating strong market acceptance and demand for their products.

The company successfully launched four product lines, potentially expanding their market presence and sales opportunities in various sectors including security, environmental monitoring, and chemical processing.

Astrotech won a research and development contract with the Department of Homeland Security, validating the importance of their TRACER 1000 product in the explosives detection market.

The consolidated balance sheet remains strong with $20.9 million in cash and liquid investments, positioning the company well for ongoing R&D and marketing efforts.

Despite a significant increase in revenue compared to the previous year, the company reported a net loss of $3.6 million for Q3 2025, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Operating expenses for the quarter significantly exceeded revenues, resulting in a loss from operations of $3.9 million, which may raise concerns about the company's cost management and profitability potential.

There has been a substantial decline in cash and liquid investments, reducing from $31.9 million in June 2024 to $20.9 million by the end of March 2025, which could impact the company's liquidity and operational flexibility.

What are Astrotech's key financial results for Q3 2025?

Astrotech reported Q3 2025 revenue of $534,000, a significant increase from $50,000 in Q3 2024.

What new product lines has Astrotech launched?

Astrotech has launched four product lines, including TRACER NTD, Pro-Control, and EN-SCAN.

How has Astrotech expanded its market presence?

Astrotech serves airports in 15 countries and is focused on mass spectrometry for security and environmental applications.

What contract did Astrotech's subsidiary, 1st Detect, secure?

1st Detect secured a research and development contract with the Department of Homeland Security for the TRACER 1000.

What is Astrotech's cash position as of March 31, 2025?

Astrotech's consolidated balance sheet shows $20.9 million in cash and liquid investments.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the “Company” or “Astrotech”) reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended March 31, 2025.





Thomas B. Pickens, III, Astrotech’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, said, “Our customizable, portable and field updatable mass spectrometry instruments have the potential to be a game changer in a growing list of large end markets such as airport security and cargo scanning, narcotics detection, environmental monitoring and chemical processing. I am very proud of our team’s accomplishments, as we now have launched four product lines that we believe will expand our sales opportunities to potential customers from around the world. We have been serving airports worldwide with 1



st



Detect’s explosive trace detection products in 15 countries having earned a valuable track record for delivering and maintaining our instruments.”





Pickens continued, “Our Pro-Control product line now includes in-situ process controls for automatic chemical manufacturing optimization. Decisions are progressing and many quotes are pending, and we are very encouraged with the testing we have completed with some of the largest chemical and petrochemical companies. We are currently focused on selling and marketing all our brands. With our newest product lines, the TRACER NTD, Pro-Control, and EN-SCAN we believe we have created great momentum in fiscal year 2025 and into fiscal year 2026 and are very excited about our future.”









Fiscal year 2025 Q3 revenue of $534 thousand, compared to $50 thousand in fiscal year 2024 Q3, is comprised of TRACER 1000™ shipments, a government grant, and recurring consumable sales and maintenance services.



Fiscal year 2025 Q3 revenue of $534 thousand, compared to $50 thousand in fiscal year 2024 Q3, is comprised of TRACER 1000™ shipments, a government grant, and recurring consumable sales and maintenance services.



On January 14, 2025, our 1st Detect subsidiary announced that it was awarded research and development contract 70RSAT24CB0000015 with the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) to research, develop and mature the TRACER 1000 for DHS next generation explosives trace detection.



On January 14, 2025, our 1st Detect subsidiary announced that it was awarded research and development contract 70RSAT24CB0000015 with the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) to research, develop and mature the TRACER 1000 for DHS next generation explosives trace detection.



On January 23, 2025, we announced that 1st Detect received a $429 thousand purchase order for its TRACER 1000™ ETDs from Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation, a TSA contractor, which was fulfilled and recognized as revenue during the three months ended March 31, 2025.



On January 23, 2025, we announced that 1st Detect received a $429 thousand purchase order for its TRACER 1000™ ETDs from Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation, a TSA contractor, which was fulfilled and recognized as revenue during the three months ended March 31, 2025.



On February 28, 2025, the Company announced that it had created a new wholly owned subsidiary, EN-SCAN, Inc., to manufacture and sell a new line of instruments built for environmental testing applications using its proprietary ATi Gas Chromatograph and Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology™.



On February 28, 2025, the Company announced that it had created a new wholly owned subsidiary, EN-SCAN, Inc., to manufacture and sell a new line of instruments built for environmental testing applications using its proprietary ATi Gas Chromatograph and Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology™.



On March 10, 2025, we announced the TRACER 1000 NTD has been configured to screen for a range of synthetic opiates and novel psychoactive substances delivering accuracy and speed to counter the global drug crisis.



On March 10, 2025, we announced the TRACER 1000 NTD has been configured to screen for a range of synthetic opiates and novel psychoactive substances delivering accuracy and speed to counter the global drug crisis.



Astrotech’s consolidated balance sheet remains strong with $20.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and liquid investments to support the Company’s completion of R&D projects and transition into a selling and marketing focused company. Cash, cash equivalents and liquid investments were $31.9 million at June 30, 2024.









About Astrotech Corporation







Astrotech (Nasdaq: ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that launches, manages, and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology through its wholly owned subsidiaries.



develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and narcotics detection market.



develops and sells process analyzers for use in the agriculture market.



produces products for the in-situcontrol of the chemical manufacturing processes.



is developing a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compounds that could indicate infections or critical conditions.



develops advanced environmental testing and monitoring solutions, integrating gas chromatography and mass spectrometry technology in rugged, portable designs for rugged environments. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, the adverse impact of inflationary pressures, including significant increases in fuel costs, global economic conditions and events related to these conditions, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the middle east and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company



s use of proceeds from the common stock offerings, whether we can successfully complete the development of our new products and proprietary technologies, whether we can obtain the FDA and other regulatory approvals required to market our products under development in the United States or abroad, whether the market will accept our products and services and whether we are successful in identifying, completing and integrating acquisitions, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in the Company



s Securities and Exchange Commission filings including the Company



s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. While we do not intend to directly harvest, manufacture, distribute or sell cannabis or cannabis products, we may be detrimentally affected by a change in enforcement by federal or state governments and we may be subject to additional risks in connection with the evolving regulatory area and associated uncertainties. Any such effects may give rise to risks and uncertainties that are currently unknown or amplify others mentioned herein. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward- looking statements included in this press release represent the Company



s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company assumes no obligation to correct or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.









Company Contact



: Ryan Polk, Chief Financial Officer, Astrotech Corporation, (512) 737-7378.







Investor Contact:



Matt Kreps, Managing Director, Darrow Associates, (214) 597-8200, mkreps@darrowir.com.











Financial tables follow













ASTROTECH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss











(In thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

















Nine Months Ended

























March 31,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















Revenue









$





534













$





50













$





829













$





1,590













Cost of revenue













297

















42

















428

















867















Gross profit

















237





















8





















401





















723















Operating expenses:









































































Selling, general and administrative













2,115

















1,833

















5,842

















5,501













Research and development













1,989

















1,708

















6,375

















5,158















Total operating expenses

















4,104





















3,541





















12,217





















10,659

















Loss from operations

















(3,867









)

















(3,533









)

















(11,816









)

















(9,936









)











Other income and expense, net













234

















379

















896

















1,229















Net loss











$







(3,633









)











$







(3,154









)











$







(10,920









)











$







(8,707









)











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









































































Basic and diluted













1,665

















1,633

















1,663

















1,632















Basic and diluted net loss per common share:



























































































Net loss per common share









$





(2.18





)









$





(1.93





)









$





(6.57





)









$





(5.34





)











Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:



























































































Net loss









$





(3,633





)









$





(3,154





)









$





(10,920





)









$





(8,707





)









Available-for-sale securities:









































































Net unrealized gain













139

















13

















236

















284















Total comprehensive loss











$







(3,494









)











$







(3,141









)











$







(10,684









)











$







(8,423









)

































ASTROTECH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In thousands, except share and per share data)



























March 31,

















June 30,

























2025

















2024

























(Unaudited)





























Assets











































Current assets









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





2,812













$





10,442













Short-term investments













18,057

















21,474













Accounts receivable













516

















77













Contract Asset













7

















—













Inventory, net:









































Raw materials













2,296

















2,038













Work-in-process













146

















66













Finished goods













310

















370













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













431

















261















Total current assets

















24,575





















34,728















Property and equipment, net













2,486

















2,763













Intangible asset, net













50

















—













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













35

















119













Other assets, net













346

















30















Total assets











$







27,492















$







37,640

















Liabilities and stockholders’ equity











































Current liabilities









































Accounts payable









$





616













$





373













Payroll related accruals













928

















1,174













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













882

















754













Lease liabilities, current













66

















227















Total current liabilities

















2,492





















2,528















Accrued expenses and other liabilities, net of current portion













193

















232













Lease liabilities, net of current portion













55

















73















Total liabilities

















2,740





















2,833















Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)











































Stockholders’ equity











































Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized; 280,898 shares of Series D issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024













—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively; 1,704,269 and 1,712,045 shares issued at March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively; 1,693,953 and 1,701,729 outstanding at March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively













190,643

















190,643













Treasury shares, 10,316 at March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively













(119





)













(119





)









Additional paid-in capital













83,109

















82,480













Accumulated deficit













(247,940





)













(237,020





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(941





)













(1,177





)











Total stockholders’ equity

















24,752





















34,807

















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$







27,492















$







37,640





















