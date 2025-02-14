Astrotech Corporation Reports Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Developments

Astrotech Corporation reports Q2 2025 revenue of $295k, driven by contracts with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Quiver AI Summary

Astrotech Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending December 31, 2024, with revenue of $295 thousand mainly from its work with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on the TRACER 1000™ explosives trace detection system. The company's subsidiary, 1st Detect, recently secured a DHS contract for further development of this technology and received a purchase order for TRACER 1000™ from a TSA contractor. Astrotech's balance sheet remains robust, featuring $24.7 million in cash and liquid investments, which will support ongoing R&D and growth opportunities. CEO Thomas B. Pickens emphasized the company's focus on marketing its mass spectrometry instruments and highlighted the launch of its narcotics trace detector that accurately identifies fentanyl and other substances. Astrotech continues to expand its product lines, targeting significant markets in security and detection, agriculture, and chemical manufacturing.

Potential Positives

Astrotech Corporation reported Q2 revenue of $295 thousand, primarily from its work with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, indicating a strategic partnership in advanced explosives trace detection.

1st Detect Corporation, Astrotech’s subsidiary, secured a research and development contract with the DHS to further develop the TRACER 1000, showcasing ongoing innovation and potential growth in government contracts.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with $24.7 million in cash and liquid investments, positioning it well for research, development, and potential acquisitions.

Astrotech has introduced new products, including the TRACER NTD and Pro-Control, targeting large markets, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its product offerings and market presence.

Potential Negatives

Revenue of $295 thousand for Q2 FY2025 shows a significant decline compared to $1.115 million in the same period last year, indicating potential issues in sales or market acceptance.

The company reported a net loss of $4,009 thousand for the quarter, compared to a loss of $2,641 thousand in the previous year, highlighting worsening financial performance.

Despite having $24.7 million in cash and equivalents, the ongoing operational losses raise concerns about the company’s ability to sustain long-term growth without additional revenue generation or investment.

FAQ

What were Astrotech's Q2 fiscal 2025 revenues?

Astrotech reported Q2 fiscal 2025 revenues of $295 thousand, primarily from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

What is the TRACER 1000™ used for?

The TRACER 1000™ is designed for advanced explosives trace detection.

Who awarded the contract for TRACER 1000 development?

The DHS awarded a research and development contract to 1st Detect Corporation for the TRACER 1000.

What are Astrotech’s current cash reserves?

Astrotech has $24.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and liquid investments.

What new products is Astrotech introducing?

Astrotech has introduced the TRACER NTD, a narcotics trace detector, and the Pro-Control product line for chemical manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ASTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ASTC stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the “Company” or “Astrotech”) reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended December 31, 2024.









Financial Hi







g







hlights & Recent Developments











Fiscal year 2025 Q2 revenue of $295 thousand is primarily generated by activities supporting work with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) to demonstrate the capabilities of our TRACER 1000™ for advanced explosives trace detection.











Fiscal year 2025 Q2 revenue of $295 thousand is primarily generated by activities supporting work with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) to demonstrate the capabilities of our TRACER 1000™ for advanced explosives trace detection.



On January 14, 2025, our wholly owned subsidiary, 1st Detect Corporation (“1



st



Detect”), announced that it was awarded research and development contract 70RSAT24CB0000015 with the DHS to research, develop and mature the TRACER 1000 for DHS next generation explosives trace detection.











On January 14, 2025, our wholly owned subsidiary, 1st Detect Corporation (“1 Detect”), announced that it was awarded research and development contract 70RSAT24CB0000015 with the DHS to research, develop and mature the TRACER 1000 for DHS next generation explosives trace detection.



On January 23, 2025, 1



st



Detect received a purchase order for its TRACER 1000™ explosive trace detectors (ETDs) from Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation, a Transportation Security Administration contractor.











On January 23, 2025, 1 Detect received a purchase order for its TRACER 1000™ explosive trace detectors (ETDs) from Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation, a Transportation Security Administration contractor.



Astrotech’s consolidated balance sheet remains strong with $24.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and liquid investments which is anticipated to support the Company’s research and development, organic growth, and potential acquisition targets.







Thomas B. Pickens, III, Astrotech’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, said “We are now prioritizing and accelerating our attention to selling and marketing our line of portable, rugged and inexpensive mass spectrometry instruments. We believe 1



st



Detect’s explosive trace detection products are now proven with four years of use in cargo warehouses having run thousands of samples at airports in 14 countries.”





Pickens continued, “Using this same proven and rugged mass spectrometry technology, we have recently introduced 1



st



Detect’s narcotics trace detector. Fentanyl is one of the most difficult of the drugs to identify and the TRACER NTD is able to differentiate between fentanyl, heroin, THC and methamphetamine with a high degree of accuracy. The Pro-Control line of products helps chemical manufacturers better control the industrial production process to increase yields and profits. With our newest product lines, the TRACER NTD and Pro-Control, we believe we are entering large markets in need of our technology.”







About Astrotech Corporation







Astrotech (Nasdaq: ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that launches, manages, and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology through its wholly owned subsidiaries.



1







st







Detect



develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market.



AgLAB



develops and sells chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market.



Pro-Control



is developing the mass spectrometry technology for use in chemical manufacturing processes.



BreathTech



is developing a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compounds that could indicate infections or critical conditions. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, the adverse impact of inflationary pressures, including significant increases in fuel costs, global economic conditions and events related to these conditions, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the middle east and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company



’



s use of proceeds from the common stock offerings, whether we can successfully complete the development of our new products and proprietary technologies, whether we can obtain the FDA and other regulatory approvals required to market our products under development in the United States or abroad, whether the market will accept our products and services and whether we are successful in identifying, completing and integrating acquisitions, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in the Company



’



s Securities and Exchange Commission filings including the Company



’



s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. While we do not intend to directly harvest, manufacture, distribute or sell cannabis or cannabis products, we may be detrimentally affected by a change in enforcement by federal or state governments and we may be subject to additional risks in connection with the evolving regulatory area and associated uncertainties. Any such effects may give rise to risks and uncertainties that are currently unknown or amplify others mentioned herein. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward- looking statements included in this press release represent the Company



’



s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company assumes no obligation to correct or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.









Company Contact



: Ryan Polk, Chief Financial Officer, Astrotech Corporation, (512) 737-7378.







Financial tables follow





















ASTROTECH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss







(In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Revenue









$





261













$





1,115













$





295













$





1,540













Cost of revenue













106

















583

















131

















825















Gross profit

















155





















532





















164





















715















Operating expenses:









































































Selling, general and administrative













2,039

















2,022

















3,727

















3,668













Research and development













2,437

















1,578

















4,386

















3,450















Total operating expenses

















4,476





















3,600





















8,113





















7,118

















Loss from operations

















(4,321









)

















(3,068









)

















(7,949









)

















(6,403









)











Other income and expense, net













312

















427

















662

















850















Net loss











$







(4,009









)











$







(2,641









)











$







(7,287









)











$







(5,553









)











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









































































Basic and diluted













1,638

















1,631

















1,634

















1,631















Basic and diluted net loss per common share:



























































































Net loss per common share









$





(2.45





)









$





(1.62





)









$





(4.46





)









$





(3.40





)











Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:



























































































Net loss









$





(4,009





)









$





(2,641





)









$





(7,287





)









$





(5,553





)









Available-for-sale securities:









































































Net unrealized gain (loss)













(219





)













325

















97

















270















Total comprehensive loss











$







(4,228









)











$







(2,316









)











$







(7,190









)











$







(5,283









)





























ASTROTECH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In thousands, except share and per share data)



























December 31,

















June 30,

























2024

















2024

























(Unaudited)

















(Note)

















Assets



















































Current assets









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





3,161













$





10,442













Short-term investments













21,531

















21,474













Accounts receivable













340

















77













Contract Asset













4

















—













Inventory, net:









































Raw materials













2,121

















2,038













Work-in-process













181

















66













Finished goods













347

















370













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













478

















261















Total current assets

















28,163





















34,728















Property and equipment, net













2,760

















2,763













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













48

















119













Other assets, net













30

















30















Total assets











$







31,001















$







37,640

















Liabilities and stockholders’ equity



















































Current liabilities









































Accounts payable









$





1,032













$





373













Payroll related accruals













923

















1,174













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













587

















754













Lease liabilities, current













81

















227















Total current liabilities

















2,623





















2,528















Accrued expenses and other liabilities, net of current portion













223

















232













Lease liabilities, net of current portion













61

















73















Total liabilities

















2,907





















2,833















Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)



















































Stockholders’ equity



















































Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized; 280,898 shares of Series D issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively













—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively; 1,712,045 shares issued at December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively; 1,701,729 outstanding at December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively













190,643

















190,643













Treasury shares, 10,316 at December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively













(119





)













(119





)









Additional paid-in capital













82,957

















82,480













Accumulated deficit













(244,307





)













(237,020





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(1,080





)













(1,177





)











Total stockholders’ equity

















28,094





















34,807

















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$







31,001















$







37,640





















Note: The condensed consolidated balance sheet at June 30, 2024, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by the United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.