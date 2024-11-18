News & Insights

Astroscale Adjusts ISSA-J1 Project Funding

November 18, 2024 — 03:54 am EST

Astroscale Holdings Inc. (JP:186A) has released an update.

Astroscale Holdings Inc. has announced changes to their grant funding for the ISSA-J1 project, which aims to address space debris. The company reduced the grant for Phase 1 by ¥812 million and added the same amount to Phase 2, with the overall project funding remaining unchanged at ¥12,000 million. These adjustments are not expected to significantly impact the company’s financial forecast.

