Astroscale Adjusts ISSA-J1 Project Funding

Astroscale Holdings Inc. has announced changes to their grant funding for the ISSA-J1 project, which aims to address space debris. The company reduced the grant for Phase 1 by ¥812 million and added the same amount to Phase 2, with the overall project funding remaining unchanged at ¥12,000 million. These adjustments are not expected to significantly impact the company’s financial forecast.
