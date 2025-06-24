AstroNova Urges Shareholders To Vote For Its Six Director Nominees

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) has published a letter to shareholders outlining shared concerns with Samir Patel and actions that have already been taken to address these issues. AstroNova also urged shareholders to vote for its six director nominees, and not the Samir Patel and Askeladden Capital Management LLC nominees.

"We believe that a reasonable settlement is best for our shareholders and are quite open to a collaborative and amicable approach. We engaged with Samir for this exact purpose, but despite discussions, Samir was not open to collaboration as he indicated he would be. This is a serious disappointment," the company said.

The 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of AstroNova will be held on July 9, 2025, and all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2025, are entitled to vote at the meeting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.