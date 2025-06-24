Markets
ALOT

AstroNova Urges Shareholders To Vote For Its Six Director Nominees

June 24, 2025 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) has published a letter to shareholders outlining shared concerns with Samir Patel and actions that have already been taken to address these issues. AstroNova also urged shareholders to vote for its six director nominees, and not the Samir Patel and Askeladden Capital Management LLC nominees.

"We believe that a reasonable settlement is best for our shareholders and are quite open to a collaborative and amicable approach. We engaged with Samir for this exact purpose, but despite discussions, Samir was not open to collaboration as he indicated he would be. This is a serious disappointment," the company said.

The 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of AstroNova will be held on July 9, 2025, and all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2025, are entitled to vote at the meeting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.