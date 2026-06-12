AstroNova Swings to Q1 Earnings on Aerospace Unit Strength

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. ALOT have gained 17.3% since the company reported results for the quarter ended April 30, 2026, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which has declined 1.7% over the same period. Over the past month, AstroNova shares have advanced 16.9% compared with a 3% decline for the broader market benchmark, reflecting a favorable investor response to the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 performance.

AstroNova reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 net income of 8 cents per share against a net loss of 5 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue of $39.4 million indicated a 4.4% rise from $37.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net income was $0.7 million against a net loss of $0.4 million a year earlier.

Gross profit increased 20.7% to $14.4 million, while gross margin expanded 490 basis points to 36.6%. Operating income rose 173.7% year over year to $1.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 30.9% to $4.1 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin improving to 10.5% from 8.3%.

AstroNova, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

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Aerospace Continues to Drive Growth

The Aerospace segment remained the primary growth engine during the quarter. Revenues increased 16.3% year over year to $13.3 million, supported by higher hardware volumes and a favorable product mix as commercial aircraft production rates increased. Aerospace hardware revenues climbed 37.9% to $9 million, reflecting continued customer adoption of the company’s ToughWriter flight deck printer platform. Segment operating profit nearly doubled to $3.9 million from $2 million a year earlier, benefiting from stronger volumes and improved pricing.

Orders for the Aerospace business surged 125.1% to $19.5 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 147%. Backlog ended the quarter at $18.2 million, more than double the $7.4 million recorded a year ago and up $6.2 million from fiscal 2026 year-end levels.

Product ID Shows Margin Improvement Despite Revenue Pressure

Product Identification revenues declined 0.8% year over year to $26.1 million. While hardware revenues increased modestly through new customer acquisition efforts, recurring revenues fell by approximately $0.2 million. Recurring revenues still represented about 82% of segment sales. The decline was largely attributed to the planned transition from legacy Trojan direct-to-package printers to newer MTEX-based solutions.

Despite lower sales, Product ID’s operating income doubled to $0.6 million from $0.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Management cited improving productivity, stronger cost controls and a more favorable aftermarket revenue mix as contributors to profitability gains. Orders increased 2.1% to $26.8 million, while backlog improved to $14.2 million.

Factors Behind the Quarter’s Results

Several factors supported AstroNova’s improved profitability. The company said tariff mitigation efforts contributed approximately $0.7 million in revenue during the quarter, while foreign currency translation added another $0.6 million benefit. Higher Aerospace volumes and a favorable product mix drove margin expansion, while company-wide cost containment initiatives helped convert revenue growth into stronger operating earnings. Interest expense also declined 24.7% year over year to $0.7 million due to lower debt levels.

Operating expenses included approximately $0.7 million of non-recurring legal and professional fees, though profitability still improved substantially. Non-GAAP operating income rose 69.5% to $2.6 million.

Management Commentary and Outlook

President and CEO Jorik Ittmann described the quarter as a solid start to fiscal 2027, highlighting continued momentum from the second half of the previous fiscal year. Management emphasized strong Aerospace demand, the increasing dominance of ToughWriter shipments and progress in strengthening Product ID sales, marketing and operations capabilities through new leadership hires and process improvements.

Management expressed confidence in the outlook for a strong fiscal year. The company pointed to growing Aerospace backlog, improving execution within Product ID and the anticipated expiration of a major royalty obligation in the third quarter of fiscal 2027. Management expects the royalty roll-off to provide approximately $2 million in annualized gross profit benefit beginning in the fourth quarter.

Other Developments

During the quarter, AstroNova announced a comprehensive settlement agreement that resolved arbitration and related proceedings associated with its MTEX acquisition. Management said the settlement eliminates liabilities tied to the transaction and removes a source of uncertainty, allowing the company to focus on execution and realizing the strategic value of the MTEX platform. The company also noted that its board continues to evaluate strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

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