AstroNova Q4 Preliminary Revenue Slips, To Axe 10% Of Staff Globally

(RTTNews) - AstroNova Inc. (ALOT), a data visualization technologies provider, reported a decline in fourth-quarter preliminary revenue. The company also decided to cut around 10 percent of its global workforce, primarily in the PI segment with the aim of cutting costs and streamling operations.

For the fourth-quarter of 2025, the company registered preliminary revenue of around $37.4 million, lesser than $39.6 million recorded for the same period last year.

Lower quarterly revenue reflects reduced sales of large Trojan Label printers, obsoleted products in the product identification segment, two large defense orders reported in the fourth quarter of last year, and the longer-than-anticipated ramp-up of orders following the Boeing strike.

As part of the restructuring, AstroNova also announced the realignment of its underperforming MTEX operation in Portugal. The company has cut approximately 70 percent of the MTEX product portfolio, phasing out low-volume, low-profit models.

Greg Woods, president and CEO commented, "We believe these actions will position us well for margin expansion and accelerated growth in our core markets as we leverage the AstroNova Operating System, our established global customer relationships, and our strong brand recognition."

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2026, the company anticipates revenue of $160 to $165 million, with an EBITDA margin of 8.5 to 9.5 percent. Beyond 2026, AstroNova expects further improvements based on its strategic initiatives and restructuring plan.

AstroNova expects to report its annual earnings report on April 14.

