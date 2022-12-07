AstroNova Q3 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 36.6%

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc.(ALOT) reported that, on a non-GAAP basis, third quarter net income was $0.8 million, or $0.11 per share compared with non-GAAP net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per share, prior year.

GAAP net income was $0.3 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.06 per share, a year ago.

Revenue increased 36.6% to $39.4 million from $28.9 million, last year, driven by higher revenue in both segments. Bookings increased 8.4% to $35.0 million.

"We posted solid results in the third quarter, generating record revenue that reflected a better-than-expected contribution from our August acquisition of Astro Machine coupled with growth across our base business," said Greg Woods, AstroNova's CEO.

