Markets
ALOT

AstroNova Q3 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 36.6%

December 07, 2022 — 07:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc.(ALOT) reported that, on a non-GAAP basis, third quarter net income was $0.8 million, or $0.11 per share compared with non-GAAP net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per share, prior year.

GAAP net income was $0.3 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.06 per share, a year ago.

Revenue increased 36.6% to $39.4 million from $28.9 million, last year, driven by higher revenue in both segments. Bookings increased 8.4% to $35.0 million.

"We posted solid results in the third quarter, generating record revenue that reflected a better-than-expected contribution from our August acquisition of Astro Machine coupled with growth across our base business," said Greg Woods, AstroNova's CEO.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALOT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.