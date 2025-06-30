AstroNova President And CEO Gregory A. Woods Resigns; Appoints Interim CEO Darius G. Nevin

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT), a provider of data visualization technologies, Monday said that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory A. Woods has resigned on June 29, effective immediately.

Darius G. Nevin, a member of the AstroNova Board of Directors, has been appointed as the company's interim president and chief executive officer.

The company said it will initiate a search for the successor to Woods, who also resigned from AstroNova's Board of Directors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.