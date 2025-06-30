Markets
AstroNova President And CEO Gregory A. Woods Resigns; Appoints Interim CEO Darius G. Nevin

June 30, 2025 — 09:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT), a provider of data visualization technologies, Monday said that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory A. Woods has resigned on June 29, effective immediately.

Darius G. Nevin, a member of the AstroNova Board of Directors, has been appointed as the company's interim president and chief executive officer.

The company said it will initiate a search for the successor to Woods, who also resigned from AstroNova's Board of Directors.

