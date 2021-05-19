AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for AstroNova, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = US$2.4m ÷ (US$115m - US$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Thus, AstroNova has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Tech industry average of 6.9%.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of AstroNova's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.6% from 8.8% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Our Take On AstroNova's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for AstroNova have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 17% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

