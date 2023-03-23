AstroNova, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT):

Earnings: $1.363 million in Q4 vs. -$0.759 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.18 in Q4 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AstroNova, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.363 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

Revenue: $39.853 million in Q4 vs. $29.700 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.