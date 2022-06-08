Markets
AstroNova, Inc. Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.425 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $0.593 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $31.010 million from $29.078 million last year.

AstroNova, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $0.425 Mln. vs. $0.593 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.06 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $31.010 Mln vs. $29.078 Mln last year.

