AstroNova, Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Income

March 22, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.711 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $1.363 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AstroNova, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.491 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $39.594 million from $39.853 million last year.

AstroNova, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.711 Mln. vs. $1.363 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $39.594 Mln vs. $39.853 Mln last year.

