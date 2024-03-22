AstroNova, Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.711 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $1.363 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AstroNova, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.491 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $39.594 million from $39.853 million last year.

