AstroNova, Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.848 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $0.425 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $35.419 million from $31.010 million last year.

AstroNova, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

