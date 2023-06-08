News & Insights

AstroNova, Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

June 08, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.848 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $0.425 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $35.419 million from $31.010 million last year.

AstroNova, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $0.848 Mln. vs. $0.425 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $35.419 Mln vs. $31.010 Mln last year.

