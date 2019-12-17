AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 41st quarter that ALOT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.6, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALOT was $13.6, representing a -51.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.96 and a 0.59% increase over the 52 week low of $13.52.

ALOT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). ALOT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74. Zacks Investment Research reports ALOT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -35.37%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

