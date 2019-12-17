Dividends
ALOT

AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 41st quarter that ALOT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.6, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALOT was $13.6, representing a -51.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.96 and a 0.59% increase over the 52 week low of $13.52.

ALOT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). ALOT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74. Zacks Investment Research reports ALOT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -35.37%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALOT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALOT


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular