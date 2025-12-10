AstroNova, Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.38 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $0.24 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AstroNova, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $39.17 million from $40.42 million last year.

AstroNova, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.38 Mln. vs. $0.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $39.17 Mln vs. $40.42 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $149 - $154 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.