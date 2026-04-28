Astronics vs. HEICO: Which Aerospace Stock Looks Better Today?

Growing global air travel is leading to larger aircraft fleet, while older planes are increasing the need for maintenance and aftermarket services. These trends are supporting demand for aerospace companies like Astronics Corporation ATRO and HEICO Corporation HEI. At the same time, higher defense spending is driving demand for advanced avionics, electronics and power systems used in military aircraft.



Overall, fleet expansion, defense upgrades and ongoing technological developments are key growth drivers for both companies.



Astronics focuses on electrical power systems, lighting, connectivity and cabin electronics for commercial and defense aircraft. In comparison, HEICO is a major global supplier of aircraft parts, including jet engines and other critical components.



With trends like aircraft electrification, digitalization and continued fleet growth, investors may wonder which company is better positioned for long-term growth. A closer look at ATRO and HEI can help identify which stock offers stronger potential.

Tailwinds for ATRO

Astronics continues to strengthen its position in the aerospace market through ongoing product innovation aimed at enhancing passenger experience and meeting evolving airline needs.



In April 2026, the company introduced its EmPower 1327-27 Dual USB-Type-C In-Seat Power Outlet, offering high-speed charging to support the increasing power demands of modern air travelers. As passengers rely more on personal electronic devices during flights, such advanced in-seat power solutions are becoming a key differentiator for airlines.



Astronics also launched the EmPower Qi21 Wireless Charging Module, marking a significant step forward in onboard power technology. This new solution enables efficient and reliable wireless charging for both passengers and crew, aligning with the broader industry shift toward more seamless and cable-free cabin experiences.



These product launches highlight Astronics’ focus on innovation and its ability to adapt to changing customer preferences. By expanding its portfolio of advanced cabin power solutions, the company is well-positioned to capture growing demand in the commercial aerospace market and support long-term growth.

Tailwinds for HEI

HEICO continues to strengthen its market position through strategic acquisitions and participation in high-profile aerospace programs, supporting long-term growth and investor confidence.



In April 2026, HEICO highlighted its involvement in the Artemis II mission led by NASA, with its subsidiaries supplying mission-critical electronic components. 3D PLUS provided advanced memory devices for both the Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft, while Exxelia contributed capacitors and magnetics used in the Orion spacecraft. This participation underscores HEICO’s capabilities in delivering high-reliability components for complex space missions.



HEICO has also remained active on the acquisition front. In April 2026, the company’s Electronic Technologies Group acquired a majority stake in Southwest Antennas, expanding its presence in advanced communication systems.



These strategic initiatives are expected to enhance HEICO’s product portfolio, expand its technological expertise and support steady growth across both its electronic technologies and aviation services businesses.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for ATRO & HEI?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATRO’s 2026 sales and EPS implies an improvement of 11.6% and 30.4%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. ATRO’s 2027 EPS estimates have improved over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies an improvement of 12.7% and 13.5%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. The stock’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates have improved over the past 60 days.



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Stock Price Performance: ATRO vs. HEI

In the past year, ATRO has outperformed HEI. While ATRO’s shares surged 224.2%, HEI rose 6.5%.



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Astronics’ Valuation More Attractive Than Heico

Astronics is trading at a discount, with its forward 12-month price/earnings (P/E F12M) of 26.31X being lower than HEI’s P/E F12M of 45.28X.



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ATRO’s ROE Better Than HEI

A comparison of Return on Equity (ROE) shows that ATRO is more efficient at generating profits from its equity, with an ROE of 39.95% compared with HEI’s 16.57%.

Conclusion

Rising global air traffic, ongoing fleet expansion and higher defense spending are expected to support steady demand for aerospace service providers such as Astronics and HEICO.



While both companies are positioned to deliver solid revenue and earnings growth, Astronics stands out in terms of valuation and profitability metrics. Its better valuation, along with a stronger ROE, makes ATRO a more attractive choice for investors seeking a balanced combination of long-term growth and value.



ATRO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, while HEI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.