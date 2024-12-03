Astronics Restructures Finances with Convertible Notes Issuance

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Astronics ( (ATRO) ) has issued an announcement.
Astronics Corporation issued $165 million in 5.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030, with provisions allowing for conversion into common stock, subject to certain conditions and potential rate adjustments. The issuance helped repay a prior credit facility, underscoring the company’s strategic financial restructuring. The Notes, not registered under the Securities Act, were sold to qualified institutional buyers, reflecting a targeted approach to financing in the financial markets.
Find detailed analytics on ATRO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) $2.3 Billion Deal With Vizio Closes
- Ford (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Sales Hit New Record
- Analysts Revise Their Outlook for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.