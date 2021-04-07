Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Astronics's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Astronics had US$173.0m of debt in December 2020, down from US$188.2m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$40.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$132.6m.

How Strong Is Astronics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ATRO Debt to Equity History April 7th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Astronics had liabilities of US$93.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$255.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$40.4m as well as receivables valued at US$93.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$215.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Astronics is worth US$567.7m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Astronics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Astronics had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 35%, to US$503m. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While Astronics's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost US$11m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$116m into a profit. In the meantime, we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Astronics .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

