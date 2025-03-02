ASTRONICS Earnings Preview: Recent $ATRO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ASTRONICS ($ATRO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $198,803,100 and earnings of $0.19 per share.
ASTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of ASTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC removed 750,293 shares (-32.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,974,676
- REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 659,604 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,527,279
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 422,674 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,745,877
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 391,175 shares (+17.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,243,153
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 372,565 shares (+881.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,946,137
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 325,904 shares (+58.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,201,427
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 302,092 shares (+493.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,821,388
ASTRONICS Government Contracts
We have seen $841,879 of award payments to $ATRO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PURCHASE OF RADIO TRANSMITTING BUOYS TO BE USED ON USCG MH-60T HELICOPTERS.: $247,000
- SUPPLEMENTAL TYPE CERTIFICATE (STC) FOR AIRCRAFT EQUIPMENT.: $125,000
- 04 EACH BALLARD BOX INPUT/OUTPUT (I/O) COMPUTER - ASTRONICS BALLARD INPUT/OUTPUT COMPUTER.: $123,180
- REPAIR FOR HH-60G: $79,135
- ONE TIME PURCHASE ORDER FOR REPAIR SERVICES OF A1C-28: $64,910
