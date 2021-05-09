Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Just Released Its First-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

It's been a mediocre week for Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) shareholders, with the stock dropping 10% to US$15.61 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Revenues of US$106m beat expectations by a respectable 4.8%, although statutory losses per share increased. Astronics lost US$0.39, which was 271% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:ATRO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Astronics' three analysts is for revenues of US$495.2m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 9.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 67% to US$0.66. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$489.6m and losses of US$0.13 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Astronics even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a considerable increase to per-share losses.

The consensus price target held steady at US$18.00, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Astronics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$20.00 and the most bearish at US$16.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Astronics is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Astronics is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 13% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.9% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.6% per year. So it looks like Astronics is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Astronics analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Astronics that you should be aware of.

