Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Stock Moves 1.57%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Astronics Corporation (ATRO) closed at $14.92, marking a +1.57% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 1.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Astronics Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Astronics Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 78.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $142.54 million, up 22.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $623.36 million. These totals would mark changes of +102.16% and +16.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Astronics Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Astronics Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Astronics Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 489.67 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.5.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

