Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been Astronics Corporation (ATRO). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 9.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $54.95 in the previous session. Astronics has gained 242.3% since the start of the year compared to the 25.3% move for the Zacks Aerospace sector and the 22.3% return for the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 4, 2025, Astronics reported EPS of $0.49 versus consensus estimate of $0.42 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.85%.

For the current fiscal year, Astronics is expected to post earnings of $1.78 per share on $856.89 in revenues. This represents a 63.3% change in EPS on a 7.73% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.43 per share on $980.67 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 36.52% and 14.45%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Astronics has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Astronics? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Astronics has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 30.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 36.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 29.3X versus its peer group's average of 29.2X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Astronics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Astronics fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Astronics shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.